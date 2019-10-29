Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Rises By 60.0%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

GTN.A opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.03. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

