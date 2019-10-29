Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 25.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Kentucky First Federal Bancorp news, CEO Don D. Jennings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,296.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Textor acquired 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,168.40. Insiders purchased a total of 13,877 shares of company stock worth $118,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

