Short Interest in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Grows By 193.5%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MCEP stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.93 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

