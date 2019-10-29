Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Expands By 100.0%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:TAP.A opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

