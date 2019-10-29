Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Grows By 18.6%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

MOTS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 54,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,674. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Motus GI will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 35.7% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 991,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price target on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

