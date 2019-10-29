Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Decreases By 71.1%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PCOM opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

