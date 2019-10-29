Short Interest in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Decreases By 21.6%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 35.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SALT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.07 million, a P/E ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

