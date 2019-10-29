Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Decreases By 50.8%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

