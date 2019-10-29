Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Rises By 35.3%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 122.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 31,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

