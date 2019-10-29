Short Interest in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Decreases By 30.0%

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 77,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.62.

Get Unilever alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 587.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.