Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Drops By 16.2%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 708,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 116.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 459,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 246,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 70.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Valhi stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.21. Valhi has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 56.09% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.