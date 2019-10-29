Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declines By 23.9%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.68 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.