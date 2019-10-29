ShowHand (HAND) Hits One Day Volume of $6,880.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC. ShowHand has a total market cap of $19,651.00 and approximately $6,880.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.01489015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00113826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

