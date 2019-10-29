Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SBGL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,613. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 173,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Gold (SBGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.