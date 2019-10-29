Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$15.44 and a one year high of C$20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2798563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIA. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

