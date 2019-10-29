Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBGI. Cannonball Research started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.76. 216,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $843,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $1,829,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.