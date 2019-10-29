SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

