SM Energy (SM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 416,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $936.71 million, a PE ratio of 269.50 and a beta of 2.92. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.