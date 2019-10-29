Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.33) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.65 billion.

Shares of SNC stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,158. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

SNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

