Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $566.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

