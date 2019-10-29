Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen Purchases 6,800 Shares

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 6,800 shares of Solitron Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 2,572 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401.20.

On Friday, August 9th, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,224 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,770.40.

On Thursday, August 1st, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 200 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

OTCMKTS:SODI opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

