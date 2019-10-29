SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

SCSG traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. SouthCrest Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.