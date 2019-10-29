Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

