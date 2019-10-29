Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

