SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. 507,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.