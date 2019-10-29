SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Increased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.02. 69,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.