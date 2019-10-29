SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

