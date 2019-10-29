SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

