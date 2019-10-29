SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Lifted by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3,491.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 3.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,185 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,287,984. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $303.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

