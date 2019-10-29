SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 302,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.96. 4,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.