SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is MAI Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $67,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after buying an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 317,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,440,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,850,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 190,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,458,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.68 and a 200 day moving average of $349.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $362.89.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

