Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.09

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $274.09 and traded as high as $322.80. Sports Direct International shares last traded at $317.60, with a volume of 339,134 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPD. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sports Direct International from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Sports Direct International from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Sports Direct International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.09.

Sports Direct International Company Profile (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.