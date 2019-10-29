Spotify’s (SPOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on Spotify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Spotify from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.64.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.