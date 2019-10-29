Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Purchases 16,929 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,006,671 shares in the company, valued at $40,845,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, W Whitney George acquired 20,802 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $136,045.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, W Whitney George acquired 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, W Whitney George acquired 64,725 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $431,715.75.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

