SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.87

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 24739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

