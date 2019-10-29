SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

