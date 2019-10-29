Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 5,380 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 322,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,382. The company has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

