Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 1,298 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after buying an additional 146,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after purchasing an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after purchasing an additional 497,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.27.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.