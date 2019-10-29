Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $149.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $154.13. The company had a trading volume of 122,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $106.97 and a 1 year high of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

