Starbase Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $224,807.00 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.93 or 0.05721439 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045561 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

