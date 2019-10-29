Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Short Interest Update

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 18,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,664,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,451,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Stars Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,539,000 after buying an additional 2,567,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stars Group by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after buying an additional 1,975,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,644,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

