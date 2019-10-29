State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 812.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $219,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,826.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $1,090,954. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

