State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 9,277.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $83,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $401,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,117. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

