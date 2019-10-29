State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 909.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

