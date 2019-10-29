State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after purchasing an additional 460,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,954 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 79.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 867,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.