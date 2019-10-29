State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 204,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

