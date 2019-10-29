State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

CarMax stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

