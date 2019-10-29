State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $10.63 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total value of $1,266,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $175,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,014 shares of company stock worth $14,608,576 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.43 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

