State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,216,000 after buying an additional 5,060,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after buying an additional 4,162,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,725,289 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter valued at $42,675,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,172,000 after buying an additional 1,458,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

