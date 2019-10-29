Stelco (TSE:STLC) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.14, approximately 43,360 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 173,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLC shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stelco from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

